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Martin Perez News: Goes five innings in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

Perez (3-3) earned the win over Cincinnati on Saturday, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out two batters over five innings.

Perez struggled with his control, throwing just 44 of 81 pitches for strikes and issuing three walks. However, he was mostly able to dodge damage, with the only runs against him coming on a JJ Bleday homer in the second inning. Perez benefitted from a pair of double plays behind him and went just deep enough to pick up his first victory since April 28. The veteran hurler is projected to make his next start at home versus Pittsburgh.

Martin Perez
Atlanta Braves
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