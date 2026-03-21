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Martin Perez News: Headed for minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Perez will remain with the Atlanta organization after coming up short in his bid for a spot on the Opening Day roster, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

The veteran lefty pitched well this spring, posting a 2,84 ERA and 10:3 K:BB over 12.2 innings, but the dominance of top prospect Didier Fuentes seems to have squeezed out Perez. He's expected to begin the season at Triple-A Gwinnett and could be one of the first players called up if further injuries hit the big-league rotation.

Martin Perez
Atlanta Braves
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