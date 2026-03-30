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Martin Perez News: Likely to start Tuesday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Atlanta selected Perez's contract from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday.

Perez is a good bet to start Tuesday's game against the Athletics, though Jose Suarez is also an option. The veteran left-hander put together a nice Grapefruit League showing with a 2.84 ERA and 10:3 K:BB over 12.2 innings. Perez could hold down a spot in Atlanta's rotation until Spencer Strider (oblique) is ready to go.

Martin Perez
Atlanta Braves
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