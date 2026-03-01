Martin Perez News: Makes spring debut
Perez (shoulder) allowed one earned run on one hit over two innings of relief in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Orioles in Grapefruit League play.
The veteran southpaw made his spring debut, covering a pair of frames out of the bullpen behind Spencer Strider, who made a two-inning start. With Spencer Schwellenbach (elbow), Hurston Waldrep (elbow) and AJ Smith-Shawver (elbow) all set to miss extended time to begin the season, Perez is expected to compete for a back-end spot in the Atlanta rotation during the spring. Perez signed with Atlanta on a minor-league deal in January after submitting a 3.54 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 44:22 K:BB across 56 innings in 11 appearances (10 starts) with the White Sox in 2025.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Martin Perez See More
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East6 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Fantasy Baseball: Notable or Noise26 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week169 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, September 12170 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, September 12170 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Martin Perez See More