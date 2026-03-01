Martin Perez headshot

Martin Perez News: Makes spring debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Perez (shoulder) allowed one earned run on one hit over two innings of relief in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Orioles in Grapefruit League play.

The veteran southpaw made his spring debut, covering a pair of frames out of the bullpen behind Spencer Strider, who made a two-inning start. With Spencer Schwellenbach (elbow), Hurston Waldrep (elbow) and AJ Smith-Shawver (elbow) all set to miss extended time to begin the season, Perez is expected to compete for a back-end spot in the Atlanta rotation during the spring. Perez signed with Atlanta on a minor-league deal in January after submitting a 3.54 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 44:22 K:BB across 56 innings in 11 appearances (10 starts) with the White Sox in 2025.

Martin Perez
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Martin Perez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Martin Perez See More
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
6 days ago
Fantasy Baseball: Notable or Noise
MLB
Fantasy Baseball: Notable or Noise
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
26 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
169 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, September 12
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, September 12
Author Image
Chris Bennett
170 days ago
MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, September 12
MLB
MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, September 12
Author Image
Chris Morgan
170 days ago