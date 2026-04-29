Martin Perez News: Picks up second win Tuesday
Perez (2-1) picked up the win Tuesday against the Tigers, allowing two hits and four walks with five strikeouts across five shutout innings.
Perez's five strikeouts and four walks were both his most in a game this season. The veteran left-hander was tagged for four runs against the Diamondbacks on April 5 but has otherwise held opponents to two runs or fewer in his five other appearances. He kept the Tigers at bay with a heavy dose of changeups, throwing it more than 37 percent of the time Tuesday. Perez has a 2.22 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 19:10 K:BB across 28.1 innings this season. With Spencer Strider (oblique) set for his season debut this week, Perez may head to the bullpen for Atlanta.
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