Martin Perez News: Re-signs with Atlanta on MiLB deal
Atlanta re-signed Perez to a minor-league contract Wednesday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.
Perez elected free agency after clearing waivers following his removal from Atlanta's 40-man roster, but he's quickly re-upped on a minor-league pact. The veteran left-hander held a 3.14 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 6:4 K:BB across 14.1 innings during his time with the big club and will presumably join the rotation at Triple-A Gwinnett.
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