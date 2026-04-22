Martin Perez News: Serves up two homers in long relief
Perez didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against Washington, allowing two runs on three hits (two home runs) and no walks in three innings. He struck out four.
Although he was slated to start Thursday's game against the Nationals, Perez ended up being needed as a bulk reliever behind the struggling Didier Fuentes on Wednesday. It was the shortest outing of the year for Perez, who still owns an excellent 2.70 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 14:6 K:BB over his first 23.1 frames. The veteran southpaw is lined up to take the bump against the Tigers next week, but Spencer Strider (oblique) appears to be closing in on a return and might take Perez's place in the rotation beyond that.
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