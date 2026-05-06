Martin Perez News: Slated to start Wednesday
Perez will start Wednesday's game against the Mariners in Seattle.
Grant Holmes had initially been listed as Atlanta's starter for Wednesday, but the team will instead pivot to Perez after the veteran southpaw wasn't needed in relief in the first two games of the series. According to Mark Bowman of MLB.com, the change doesn't necessarily mean that Perez will be a regular in the rotation moving forward, or that Holmes will be headed to the bullpen on anything more than a short-term basis. Whether he's been used as a starter or reliever, Perez has been excellent this season; he'll take a 2.22 ERA and 0.99 WHIP over 28.1 innings into Wednesday's outing.
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