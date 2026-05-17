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Martin Perez News: Start pushed to Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Perez is scheduled to start Tuesday's game against the Marlins, Lindsay Crosby of BravesToday.com reports.

The veteran left-hander was originally penciled in to start Monday's series opener in Miami, but he's been pushed back a day after firing a scoreless inning of relief Saturday against Boston. Perez has enjoyed a strong start to the campaign with a 2.25 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 28:11 K:BB across 36 innings while starting in five of his nine appearances.

Martin Perez
Atlanta Braves
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