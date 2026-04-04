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Martin Perez News: Starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 7:13pm

Perez will start Sunday's series finale against the Diamondbacks, Barrett Sallee of 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.

This was expected, but manager Walt Weiss confirmed that Perez will indeed step into the Atlanta rotation, replacing Jose Suarez. The 35-year-old lefty saved the bullpen after Suarez struggled Tuesday against the Athletics, allowing just two hits and striking out three over 4.1 scoreless innings. Perez figures to make at least a couple starts while the team awaits the return of Spencer Strider (oblique).

Martin Perez
Atlanta Braves
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