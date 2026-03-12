Martin Perez headshot

Martin Perez News: Stretches out to four innings

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Perez gave up three runs on four hits and a walk over four innings in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays. He struck out six.

The veteran southpaw entered the game to begin the fifth inning and went the rest of the way, tossing 51 pitches (34 strikes), With Joey Wentz (knee) out of the picture, Perez is in line to work as Atlanta's sixth starter out of the gate as the team plays 13 straight games to kick off its campaign. Over 11 games (10 starts) for the White Sox in 2025, Perez produced a respectable 3.54 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 44:22 K:BB in 56 innings.

Martin Perez
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Martin Perez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Martin Perez See More
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
17 days ago
Fantasy Baseball: Notable or Noise
MLB
Fantasy Baseball: Notable or Noise
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
37 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
180 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, September 12
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, September 12
Author Image
Chris Bennett
181 days ago
MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, September 12
MLB
MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, September 12
Author Image
Chris Morgan
181 days ago