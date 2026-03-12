Martin Perez News: Stretches out to four innings

Perez gave up three runs on four hits and a walk over four innings in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays. He struck out six.

The veteran southpaw entered the game to begin the fifth inning and went the rest of the way, tossing 51 pitches (34 strikes), With Joey Wentz (knee) out of the picture, Perez is in line to work as Atlanta's sixth starter out of the gate as the team plays 13 straight games to kick off its campaign. Over 11 games (10 starts) for the White Sox in 2025, Perez produced a respectable 3.54 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 44:22 K:BB in 56 innings.