Martin Perez News: Suffers tough-luck loss Saturday
Perez (0-1) took the loss against the Guardians on Saturday, allowing one run on two hits and three walks with two strikeouts over five innings.
Perez surrendered a solo homer in the first before holding the Guardians scoreless over his final four frames. The veteran southpaw generated just six whiffs on 86 pitches and owns an unimpressive 6:4 K:BB through his first three starts, though he's managed a solid 3.14 ERA and 0.91 WHIP across 14.1 innings in that span. He's slated for a road matchup against the Phillies next weekend.
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