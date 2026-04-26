Martin Perez News: Tabbed to start Tuesday
Perez is scheduled to start Tuesday's game against the Tigers at Truist Park, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
The veteran left-hander has been impressive while working as both a starter and long reliever early this season, posting a 2.70 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 14:6 K:BB over 23.1 innings. Perez will replace Reynaldo Lopez in the rotation Tuesday, though it'll likely be just a spot start since Spencer Strider (oblique) is due back from the injured list in the near future.
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