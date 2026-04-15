Martin Perez News: Tapped for Friday start
Perez will start Friday's game against the Phillies, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Perez elected free agency Tuesday, returned to Atlanta on a minor-league pact Wednesday, and he's now set to rejoin the big-league rotation Friday. The 35-year-old lefty owns a 3.14 ERA and 0.91 WHIP through 14.1 innings on the season, and he'll match up against a Philadelphia offense that's posted just a .229 batting average (22nd in MLB) across its first 18 games.
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