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Martin Perez News: Tough-luck loss vs. Washington

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Perez (2-3) took the loss against the Nationals on Sunday, allowing one run on five hits and two walks while striking out two across 5.2 innings.

Perez generated only two whiffs in Sunday's start, but he did induce seven groundouts. He limited the Nationals to just one run in his outing, but he was still tagged with the loss due to his Atlanta teammates failing to score until the ninth inning. Perez will bring a 2.70 ERA and 1.03 WHIP across 46.2 innings this season into his next start, tentatively slated for next weekend on the road against Cincinnati.

Martin Perez
Atlanta Braves
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