Martin Perez News: Unconcerned after shaky outing

Perez allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits in his Cactus League start Wednesday against the Brewers.

Perez is viewed as a veteran leader in an otherwise relatively inexperienced White Sox rotation, but he'll also play a key role on the mound. Davis Martin is expected to draw the Opening Day start, though Perez is also in consideration. Even after his shaky outing Wednesday, Perez stated he was happy with his stuff and was specifically working on getting the feel for his curveball, per Chris De Luca of the Chicago Sun-Times.