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Martin Perez News: Won't start Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Perez is expected to be available in relief for Tuesday's game against the Athletics with Jose Suarez being named Atlanta's starter, Chad Bishop of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

After Atlanta selected Perez's contract from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday, the veteran lefty appeared to be the most likely candidate to fill the vacant fifth spot in the rotation. Instead, manager Walt Weiss will call upon Suarez to step into the open rotation spot, after Suarez wasn't needed out of the bullpen in Atlanta's first four games of the season. Perez will instead serve as a long-relief option in place of Didier Fuentes, who was optioned to Gwinnett on Monday after working four innings out of the bullpen in Sunday's loss to Kansas City.

Martin Perez
Atlanta Braves
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