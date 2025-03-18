Masataka Yoshida Injury: Expected to open season on IL

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Tuesday that Yoshida (shoulder) will "most likely" begin the season on the 10-day injured list, Sean McAdam of MassLive.com reports.

Yoshida hit his first Grapefruit League home run Tuesday and his "swing is there," per Cora. However, the 31-year-old is currently throwing from just 100 feet as he comes back from right shoulder surgery, and the Red Sox want him to have no restrictions in the outfield before he joins the active roster. With Rafael Devers (shoulders) expected to open the season at designated hitter and Boston's three outfield spots spoken for, Yoshida's role when he is ready to make his season debut is uncertain.