Masataka Yoshida Injury: Expects to be ready for Opening Day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2025

Yoshida (shoulder) said Tuesday that he expects to be ready for Opening Day, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Yoshida seemed less sure of his Opening Day availability at the Red Sox' Fan Fest in January, but as camp kicks off he appears confident he and his surgically repaired right shoulder will be ready. What role Yoshida will ultimately fill is in question. He had been pegged for designated hitter, but the Red Sox could prefer to use Rafael Devers in that spot while Alex Bregman takes over at third base. Yoshida has also been on the trade block this offseason, but so far Boston hasn't found any takers.

