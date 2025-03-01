Fantasy Baseball
Masataka Yoshida headshot

Masataka Yoshida Injury: Making spring debut Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Yoshida (shoulder) will make his Grapefruit League debut Sunday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Yoshida will be limited to DH during his first several appearances, as he's only progressed to throwing from 45 feet out since undergoing surgery on his right labrum in October. If he's not ready to return to the field by the end of spring, the Red Sox may opt to put him on the injured list for the beginning of the season.

Masataka Yoshida
Boston Red Sox
