Masataka Yoshida headshot

Masataka Yoshida Injury: Managing back issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

Yoshida (shoulder) is now also dealing with a back injury, Sean McAdam of MassLive.com reports.

The severity of Yoshida's back injury remains unknown, but he's on his way to Boston to be evaluated. He is already working his way back from surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder, and should be able to head out on a rehab assignment soon if his back issue proves to be minor.

