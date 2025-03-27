Masataka Yoshida Injury: Managing back issue
Yoshida (shoulder) is now also dealing with a back injury, Sean McAdam of MassLive.com reports.
The severity of Yoshida's back injury remains unknown, but he's on his way to Boston to be evaluated. He is already working his way back from surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder, and should be able to head out on a rehab assignment soon if his back issue proves to be minor.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now