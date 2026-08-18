Masataka Yoshida Injury: Out until tail end of season
Interim manager Chad Tracy revealed Tuesday that Yoshida has a "significant" left hamstring injury that will keep him out until close to the end of the season, at minimum, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.
Yoshida was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to the hamstring strain, with the hope he could return by early September. However, it now appears Yoshida could potentially miss the rest of the regular season. Yoshida and the team are set to get multiple opinions and imaging done in coming days to evaluate the best course of action.
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