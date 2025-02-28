Masataka Yoshida Injury: Ready to DH in spring games

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Friday that Yoshida (shoulder) is ready to serve as a designated hitter in Grapefruit League contests, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

It's not clear when exactly he'll make his spring debut, but it sounds like it should be any day now. Yoshida's throwing program currently has him throwing at just 45 feet as he returns from surgery to repair a labral tear in his right shoulder, so it will be a while before he's ready to play the outfield. It's not clear whether the Red Sox would consider carrying Yoshida on their Opening Day roster if he's not yet able to play the field.