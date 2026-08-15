Masataka Yoshida headshot

Masataka Yoshida Injury: Removed early from Saturday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 5:32pm

Yoshida left Saturday's game early in the top of the third inning against the Pirates after sliding into second base on a double, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

The 33-year-old slid headfirst into second base after legging out a double and came up limping before being removed from the game in the third inning, exiting with left hamstring tightness, per Ian Browne of MLB.com. Anthony Seigler pinch-ran for Yoshida at second base and will remain in the game as Boston's designated hitter. If Yoshida is to miss time, Romy Gonzalez would be a potential replacement after logging a four-hit game Saturday with Triple-A Worcester.

Masataka Yoshida
Boston Red Sox
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