Masataka Yoshida Injury: Shelved with hamstring strain
The Red Sox placed Yoshida (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to a left hamstring strain.
Boston recalled catcher/designated hitter Mickey Gasper from Triple-A Worcester as a replacement for Yoshida, who is likely to be shelved into September while he recovers from a left hamstring strain he sustained Saturday. Adley Rutschman will serve as Boston's designated hitter in Sunday's series finale, but interim manager Chad Tracy could elect to rotate in a number of players through the DH spot while Yoshida is on the mend.
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