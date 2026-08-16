Masataka Yoshida Injury: Shelved with hamstring strain

The Red Sox placed Yoshida (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to a left hamstring strain.

Boston recalled catcher/designated hitter Mickey Gasper from Triple-A Worcester as a replacement for Yoshida, who is likely to be shelved into September while he recovers from a left hamstring strain he sustained Saturday. Adley Rutschman will serve as Boston's designated hitter in Sunday's series finale, but interim manager Chad Tracy could elect to rotate in a number of players through the DH spot while Yoshida is on the mend.