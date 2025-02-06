Fantasy Baseball
Masataka Yoshida headshot

Masataka Yoshida Injury: Unsure for Opening Day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 6, 2025 at 7:48pm

Yoshida (shoulder) said at January's Fan Fest that he would not confirm his timeline would make him ready for the start of the regular season, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Yoshida was set to begin swinging a bat by late January and throwing by March. He spent much of the winter in Boston with team trainers rehabbing from October shoulder surgery. Entering the third season of a five-year deal, Yoshida hasn't been able to stay healthy, which has impacted production. He'll likely serve as Boston's primary designated hitter, where he spent all but one game in 2024, and could see some starts in the outfield.

Masataka Yoshida
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
