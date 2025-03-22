Masataka Yoshida Injury: Will move rehab to Triple-A

Yoshida (shoulder) will begin the regular season on the injured list and head to Triple-A Worcester to continue with his throwing program, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Once Yoshida's shoulder is fully built back up, he'll likely begin playing in rehab games at Worcester before returning to Boston, though there's still no telling how far away he is from reaching that point. Once healthy, the 31-year-old's clearest path to playing time will likely be as an outfielder with Rafael Devers now set to DH for the Red Sox, though even that isn't guaranteed to result in many at-bats for Yoshida.