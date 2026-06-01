Masataka Yoshida News: Atones for miscue
Yoshida went 2-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 9-4 win over Cleveland.
Yoshida's two run-single during a six-run seventh inning gave Boston a lead it never relinquished. The go-ahead hit atoned for a fourth-inning miscue, when he lost sight of a fly ball in left field that led to the Guardians taking a lead. Yoshida is getting regular work with Roman Anthony's rehab from a finger injury taking longer than originally anticipated. The outfield/DH logjam that had limited Yoshida's playing time earlier in the season has cleared up for the time being.
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