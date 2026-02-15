Masataka Yoshida headshot

Masataka Yoshida News: Enters camp in limbo

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Yoshida's role for the 2026 roster is uncertain entering training camp, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Yoshida enters the fourth year of a five-year contract and has underwhelmed since his arrival in Boston. Some of that is due to injuries, but the emergence of outfield prospects impacted his place on the depth chart. A shoulder injury to open 2025 limited him to 55 games. He recorded an unremarkable slash line of .266/.307/.388, but an .837 OPS during the month of September suggests the shoulder was still an issue upon his return in July. Designated hitter appears to be his best fit, but the Red Sox also need to figure out a spot for Triston Casas (knee), who is expected out until May, and how to deploy four outfielders worthy of an everyday job.

Masataka Yoshida
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Masataka Yoshida See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Masataka Yoshida See More
Leaderboard of the Week: Late-Round Hitters to Target
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Late-Round Hitters to Target
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
16 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, October 2
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, October 2
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
136 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, September 26
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, September 26
Author Image
Chris Bennett
142 days ago
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Wednesday, September 24
MLB
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Wednesday, September 24
Author Image
Ryan Pohle
144 days ago
DFS MLB: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Wednesday, September 24
MLB
DFS MLB: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Wednesday, September 24
Author Image
Dan Marcus
144 days ago