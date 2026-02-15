Masataka Yoshida News: Enters camp in limbo

Yoshida's role for the 2026 roster is uncertain entering training camp, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Yoshida enters the fourth year of a five-year contract and has underwhelmed since his arrival in Boston. Some of that is due to injuries, but the emergence of outfield prospects impacted his place on the depth chart. A shoulder injury to open 2025 limited him to 55 games. He recorded an unremarkable slash line of .266/.307/.388, but an .837 OPS during the month of September suggests the shoulder was still an issue upon his return in July. Designated hitter appears to be his best fit, but the Red Sox also need to figure out a spot for Triston Casas (knee), who is expected out until May, and how to deploy four outfielders worthy of an everyday job.