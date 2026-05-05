Masataka Yoshida News: Enters mid-game Monday
Yoshida entered Monday's 5-4 win over the Tigers to play left field after Roman Anthony (wrist) was removed from the game. Yoshida went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored.
Where former manager Alex Cora tried to weave Yoshida into starting lineups more consistently, interim manager Chad Tracy sees him more as a weapon off the bench -- the outfielder is 2-for-5 with two walks as a pinch hitter. He's started just once in the eight games since Boston's managerial change; however, with Anthony heading back to Boston for more testing, Yoshida could slip into the starting lineup Tuesday and/or Wednesday in left field or as the designated hitter. In limited run in 2026, Yoshida is slashing .296/.415/.370 with 10 walks, four doubles, five RBI and six runs scored over 65 plate appearances.
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