Masataka Yoshida headshot

Masataka Yoshida News: Enters Sunday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 1:59pm

Yoshida will start in left field and bat sixth in Sunday's game against San Diego, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Yoshida will be making his first appearance of the series and just his fourth through nine games to begin the year. Roman Anthony moves from left field to DH, while Jarren Duran replaces the idle Ceddanne Rafaela in center field. Yoshida is 0-for-9 with six walks in 2026.

Masataka Yoshida
Boston Red Sox
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