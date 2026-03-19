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Masataka Yoshida News: Has no obvious role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Yoshida remains with no obvious role entering the final week of spring training, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Yoshida made some noise for Team Japan during the World Baseball Classic, but he returned to Fort Myers in the same position as when he departed for the WBC. The Red Sox have five outfielders for four positions, including DH. Boston manager Alex Cora feels it's not a problem but a luxury and will figure out how the pieces can fit. At this point, it's hard to see how Yoshida fits on a regular basis.

Masataka Yoshida
Boston Red Sox
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