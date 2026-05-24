Masataka Yoshida News: Hits first homer in loss
Yoshida went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Twins.
Yoshida got the Red Sox on the board with a solo shot in the second inning, his first homer of the campaign. It also marked the 34-year-old's first multi-hit effort dating back to May 6, as he entered Sunday just 5-for-33 over his previous 13 games since that date. For the year, he's slashing .263/.355/.379 with one home run, seven RBI, 10 runs scored and one steal across 110 plate appearances while starting against most right-handed pitchers.
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