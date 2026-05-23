Masataka Yoshida News: Idle Saturday
Yoshida isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Twins.
Yoshida notched a base hit in each of Boston's games during its last series against Kansas City, but he'll move to the bench for a second straight game Saturday. His absence will allow Mickey Gasper to serve as the DH, batting second.
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