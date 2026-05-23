Masataka Yoshida headshot

Masataka Yoshida News: Idle Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Yoshida isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Twins.

Yoshida notched a base hit in each of Boston's games during its last series against Kansas City, but he'll move to the bench for a second straight game Saturday. His absence will allow Mickey Gasper to serve as the DH, batting second.

Masataka Yoshida
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Masataka Yoshida See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Masataka Yoshida See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
13 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
53 days ago
MLB's Biggest Bargains and Overpriced Athletes in 2026
MLB
MLB's Biggest Bargains and Overpriced Athletes in 2026
Author Image
Christopher Boan
72 days ago