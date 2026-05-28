Masataka Yoshida News: Out of lineup Thursday

Yoshida is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against Atlanta, reports Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com

Yoshida will sit out of Thursday's lineup since left-hander Chris Sale is taking the mound for Atlanta. Boston will opt to go with Andruw Monasterio as the DH, batting fifth. Yoshida has only recorded 15 at-bats against left-handed pitchers this season and has a .200/.250/.333 slash line against them.