Masataka Yoshida News: Out of lineup Thursday
Yoshida is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against Atlanta, reports Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com
Yoshida will sit out of Thursday's lineup since left-hander Chris Sale is taking the mound for Atlanta. Boston will opt to go with Andruw Monasterio as the DH, batting fifth. Yoshida has only recorded 15 at-bats against left-handed pitchers this season and has a .200/.250/.333 slash line against them.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Masataka Yoshida See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target5 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target12 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week18 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target19 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends58 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Masataka Yoshida See More