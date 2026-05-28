Masataka Yoshida headshot

Masataka Yoshida News: Out of lineup Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 28, 2026 at 9:45am

Yoshida is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against Atlanta, reports Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com

Yoshida will sit out of Thursday's lineup since left-hander Chris Sale is taking the mound for Atlanta. Boston will opt to go with Andruw Monasterio as the DH, batting fifth. Yoshida has only recorded 15 at-bats against left-handed pitchers this season and has a .200/.250/.333 slash line against them.

Masataka Yoshida
Boston Red Sox
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