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Masataka Yoshida News: Receives uptick in playing time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

Yoshida started at designated hitter and went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Thursday's 8-4 loss to the Tampa Bay.

Yoshida is getting an opportunity with Roman Anthony (wrist) landing on the 10-day injured list Thursday. Without Anthony, the lefty-batting Yoshida has started two consecutive games and should continue to get work whenever the Red Sox face a right-hander.

Masataka Yoshida
Boston Red Sox
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