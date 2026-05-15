Masataka Yoshida headshot

Masataka Yoshida News: Sitting against right-hander

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Yoshida is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against Atlanta.

Even with right-hander Spencer Strider on the mound, interim manager Chad Tracy is going with Mickey Gasper in the second spot in the lineup at designated hitter. Yoshida is 7-for-24 at the plate this month but has just one extra-base hit and zero RBI since April 19.

Masataka Yoshida
Boston Red Sox
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