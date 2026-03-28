Masataka Yoshida headshot

Masataka Yoshida News: Slated for three starts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters Saturday that Yoshida will start in three of the team's next five games, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Yoshida has not been in the Red Sox's starting lineup for the first two games of the regular season, but that could come to an end as soon as Sunday's series finale against the reds. Cora relayed that he's comfortable with Yoshida playing in left field, and when the latter does play, that will seemingly bump one of Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela, Wilyer Abreu or Roman Anthony out of the lineup. Yoshida didn't make his 2025 debut until early July due to recovery from offseason shoulder surgery, and across 55 regular-season games he slashed .266/.307/.388 with three steals, four home runs and 26 RBI in 205 plate appearances.

Masataka Yoshida
Boston Red Sox
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