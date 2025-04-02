Mason Adams Injury: Undergoes Tommy John surgery

The White Sox announced that Adams underwent successful Tommy John surgery Wednesday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Adams, 25, would have had a chance to reach the majors in 2025 if he was healthy, but now he's likely to out until at least midseason of 2026. He posted a 2.92 ERA and 110:28 K:BB over 120.1 innings between Double-A Birmingham and Triple-A Charlotte in 2024.