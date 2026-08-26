Mason Adams headshot

Mason Adams News: No-decision in MLB debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Adams didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Nationals, allowing one run on three hits and three walks over four innings. He struck out five.

Making his big-league debut, Adams tossed 48 of 75 pitches for strikes but couldn't stick around long enough to qualify for his first MLB win. The right-hander was picked up from the White Sox at the trade deadline in the Brenton Doyle trade and has looked good this season at Triple-A in his return from Tommy John surgery, posting a 3.67 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 49:20 K:BB through 49 innings between Charlotte and Albuquerque prior to his promotion. Adams is filling in for Kyle Freeland (neck) in the Rockies' rotation, but if he continues to pitch reasonable well, he could keep his spot for the remainder of the season. Adams is set to make his next start on the road this weekend in Atlanta.

Mason Adams
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mason Adams See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mason Adams See More
Farm Futures: Notable MiLB Assignments
MLB
Farm Futures: Notable MiLB Assignments
Author Image
James Anderson
139 days ago
Farm Futures: Noteworthy MiLB Assignments
MLB
Farm Futures: Noteworthy MiLB Assignments
Author Image
James Anderson
April 8, 2025
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
MLB
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
Author Image
Todd Zola
March 11, 2025
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
April 30, 2024