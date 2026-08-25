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Mason Adams News: Promoted for MLB debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

The Rockies selected Adams' contract from Triple-A Albuquerque to start Tuesday's game against the Nationals.

It will be the major-league debut for the 26-year-old, who has a 3.67 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 49:20 K:BB across 49 innings at the Triple-A level this year. Adams was acquired from the White Sox in the Brenton Doyle trade in early August and could get at least a couple turns through the rotation after Kyle Freeland (neck) was placed on the injured list Monday.

Mason Adams
Colorado Rockies
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