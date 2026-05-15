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Mason Barnett News: Back in Vegas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

The Athletics optioned Barnett to Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday.

After coming up from the minors Wednesday, Barnett will return to Triple-A without making an appearance for the A's in order to make room for the newly acquired Jose Suarez. The 25-year-old Barnett owns a 3.07 ERA and 1.27 WHIP over 29.1 innings at Triple-A this season and remains an option to come up later in the year for a spot start or to give the Athletics length out of the bullpen.

Mason Barnett
Sacramento Athletics
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