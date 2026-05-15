Mason Barnett News: Back in Vegas
The Athletics optioned Barnett to Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday.
After coming up from the minors Wednesday, Barnett will return to Triple-A without making an appearance for the A's in order to make room for the newly acquired Jose Suarez. The 25-year-old Barnett owns a 3.07 ERA and 1.27 WHIP over 29.1 innings at Triple-A this season and remains an option to come up later in the year for a spot start or to give the Athletics length out of the bullpen.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mason Barnett See More
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: AL West70 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week244 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week251 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, September 5252 days ago
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups257 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mason Barnett See More