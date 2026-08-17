Mason Barnett News: Ineffective in fourth loss

Barnett (1-4) took the loss against the Royals on Monday, allowing six runs on seven hits and four walks in 2.2 innings. He struck out two.

Barnett struggled mightily Monday, landing only 45 of his 83 pitches for strikes in a laborious outing. The right-hander isn't making a strong case to maintain his rotation spot once Jeffrey Springs (hip) returns from the injured list, surrendering three runs or more in four consecutive appearances while failing to log a quality start during that span. Through 40.2 innings, Barnett has a poor 7.08 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 38:24 K:BB.