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Mason Barnett News: Optioned back to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 18, 2026 at 1:16pm

The Athletics optioned Barnett to Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday.

The transaction comes one day after Barnett was lit up for six runs over 2.2 innings in a loss to the Royals. With Jeffrey Springs (hip) slated to rejoin the Athletics' rotation this week, Barnett will lose his spot among the starting five and has now logged a 7.08 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 38:24 K:BB over 40.2 frames in 2026.

Mason Barnett
Sacramento Athletics
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