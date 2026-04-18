Mason Barnett News: Recalled by Athletics
The Athletics recalled Barnett from Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday.
Barnett opened the 2026 season in the minors after failing to make the Athletics' Opening Day roster. He has a 2-0 record across three starts in Triple-A with a 3.07 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 14:10 K:BB across 14.2 innings. The Athletics optioned Elvis Alvarado to Las Vegas in a corresponding move, indicating that Barnett will likely operate out of the A's bullpen in a long-relief role.
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