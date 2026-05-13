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Mason Barnett News: Recalled from Las Vegas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

The Athletics recalled Barnett from Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old will return to the majors to replace Brooks Kriske, who landed on the injured list Wednesday with a shoulder injury. Barnett pitched two shutout innings during his lone appearance with the A's this season in mid-April, and he owns a 3.07 ERA and 1.27 WHIP through 29.1 frames at Las Vegas. He'll likely take on a multi-inning role out of the bullpen while with the A's.

Mason Barnett
Sacramento Athletics
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