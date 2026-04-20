Mason Barnett News: Sent back to minors
The Athletics optioned Barnett to Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday.
Barnett needed 43 pitches to cover two-plus innings Sunday versus the White Sox in his lone appearance in the majors. Since Barnett would have been unavailable to pitch for a day or two, the Athletics have summoned a fresh bullpen arm to take his roster spot.
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