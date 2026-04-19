Mason Black News: Called up Sunday
The Royals recalled Black from Triple-A Omaha on Sunday.
Black was unable to crack Kansas City's Opening Day roster but will now get a look in the big-league bullpen. The 26-year-old has a 3.86 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 6:5 K:BB over 11.2 innings (seven appearances) with Omaha this year, and he'll provide the Royals with some bullpen depth after Mitch Spence covered four relief innings Saturday.
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