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Mason Black News: Called up Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

The Royals recalled Black from Triple-A Omaha on Sunday.

Black was unable to crack Kansas City's Opening Day roster but will now get a look in the big-league bullpen. The 26-year-old has a 3.86 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 6:5 K:BB over 11.2 innings (seven appearances) with Omaha this year, and he'll provide the Royals with some bullpen depth after Mitch Spence covered four relief innings Saturday.

Mason Black
Kansas City Royals
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