Mason Black News: Called up Sunday

The Royals recalled Black from Triple-A Omaha on Sunday.

Black was unable to crack Kansas City's Opening Day roster but will now get a look in the big-league bullpen. The 26-year-old has a 3.86 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 6:5 K:BB over 11.2 innings (seven appearances) with Omaha this year, and he'll provide the Royals with some bullpen depth after Mitch Spence covered four relief innings Saturday.