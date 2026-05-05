Mason Black News: Optioned to Triple-A
The Royals optioned Black to Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday.
Black turned in four scoreless relief appearances after being promoted, but despite that he finds himself headed back to the minors. Stephen Kolek (oblique) is back from the injured list to take Black's roster spot.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mason Black See More
-
General MLB Article
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker147 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top Prospects to Target in 2026 Draft Champions Leagues201 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching ProjectionsMarch 11, 2025
-
Farm Futures
Farm Futures: Holiday Prospect Mailbag!December 25, 2024
-
Farm Futures
Farm Futures: Rookie Pitcher TargetsNovember 26, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mason Black See More