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Mason Black News: Optioned to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

The Royals optioned Black to Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday.

Black turned in four scoreless relief appearances after being promoted, but despite that he finds himself headed back to the minors. Stephen Kolek (oblique) is back from the injured list to take Black's roster spot.

Mason Black
Kansas City Royals
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