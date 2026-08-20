Mason Black News: Pitches in long relief behind Lynch

Black struck out a batter and allowed two earned runs on two hits and three walks in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Athletics.

For a third consecutive appearance since being called up from Triple-A Omaha on Aug. 7, Black ended up covering multiple innings in relief behind starter Daniel Lynch. The two pitchers' schedules have been intertwined while Lynch has gradually been building up his pitch count after making the in-season transition from relieving to starting, but Black could soon be ready to handle a more flexible relief role. Lynch tossed four innings and 45 pitches Tuesday and could be ready to handle five or six innings when his turn in the rotation comes up again Sunday versus the Tigers.