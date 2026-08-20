Mason Black News: Pitches in long relief behind Lynch
Black struck out a batter and allowed two earned runs on two hits and three walks in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Athletics.
For a third consecutive appearance since being called up from Triple-A Omaha on Aug. 7, Black ended up covering multiple innings in relief behind starter Daniel Lynch. The two pitchers' schedules have been intertwined while Lynch has gradually been building up his pitch count after making the in-season transition from relieving to starting, but Black could soon be ready to handle a more flexible relief role. Lynch tossed four innings and 45 pitches Tuesday and could be ready to handle five or six innings when his turn in the rotation comes up again Sunday versus the Tigers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mason Black See More
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week5 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week19 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker254 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top Prospects to Target in 2026 Draft Champions Leagues308 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching ProjectionsMarch 11, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mason Black See More